The city of Columbia Heights was recently announced as the winner of the 2021 regional Community Adopt-a-Drain Challenge.
Columbia Heights competed against and beat Andover, Blaine and Fridley with its total number of adopted drains and reported cleanings. Columbia Heights received a trophy from the Coon Creek Watershed District for its win.
Overall, residents of these four cities adopted 421 new drains, reported 896 drain cleanings, and got 161 new adopters to sign up through @AdoptaDrainMN.
A total of 104 Columbia Heights residents adopted 163 drains during the challenge, raising the total adopted drains in the city to 237. During the challenge there were also 349 reported cleanings, which removed 1,070 pounds of debris.
The competition lasted from March to October 2021. The regional competition is expected to occur again next year.
“A big thank you to all those who adopted and cleaned their drains this year through Adopt-a-Drain MN,” the city said in a statement on its website. “All your hard work really adds up to help protect our waters!”
According to Adopt-a-Drain Minnesota, debris removal from storm drains is especially important in autumn. Fallen leaves contain nutrients that fuel algae growth and can lead to algal blooms the next summer. Removing leaves from drains keep waters clean and healthy. It can also lead to less street flooding in the fall and winter.
To adopt a drain, visit mn.adopt-a-drain.org.
