Columbia Heights Public Schools Superintendent Zena Stenvik and district staff were awarded the 2021 T. Nightingale Community Service Award, as selected by the Columbia Heights Police Department, at the April 12 School Board meeting.
“In many ways, the school district has been our most important partner,” said Columbia Heights Police Chief Lenny Austin. “Schools are a key part in the health and well-being of any city. When things are going well at the school, that can be a great barometer for how things are going citywide.”
The Columbia Heights Police Department annually recognizes a member or members of the department or public who has made a significant contribution, or several smaller contributions, in the area of community policing or service to the community.
The award is named after retired police officer Terry Nightingale, who demonstrated the gold standard in service to the community throughout his career. “He could write the book on community policing,” Austin said.
Since Nightingale’s retirement, the police department found it important to continue recognizing citizens who foster positive interactions and partnerships between community and police.
For decades, the Columbia Heights Police Department and Columbia Heights Public Schools have worked together with the common goal of supporting the community’s youth, Austin said.
Early on, this partnership inspired traditional programs such as DARE, bicycle safety, and stranger danger. Over the years, it evolved to add many more outreach opportunities, including the open gym program, teen academy, bike giveaway, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Working with youth through the school-based outreach and prevention programs has also been one of the keys to the Columbia Heights Police Department’s success in seeing very low youth-related crime trends, Austin said.
Beginning in early 2020 and through all of 2021, the emergency conditions created by the global COVID-19 pandemic caused unprecedented challenges for connecting with youth and their families. At a time when other schools shut down their partnerships with their police departments completely, Stenvik and Columbia Heights Public Schools staff continued to be supportive and dedicated to these programs and sought innovative ways to safely keep the city connected whenever possible, Austin said.
Under Stenvik’s leadership, the schools and the police department partnered in a joint campaign to increase public awareness of COVID-19. She was the key person in communicating these efforts to parents and students within the community. The district hosted vaccination drives and gave the city access to its facilities to allow for socially distanced outreach events.
“I was honored to accept this award on behalf of Columbia Heights Public Schools,” Stenvik said. “The staff of the school district in collaboration with the CH Police Department worked well together to navigate the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are committed to serving all in our community, through education and community programming.”
It is for these and many other reasons the police department selected Stenvik and Columbia Heights Public Schools staff for the 2021 Terry Nightingale Community Service Award, Austin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.