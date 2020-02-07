Eight Columbia Heights High School art students and one Columbia Academy art student earned nine awards at the 2020 Minnesota Scholastic Arts Awards, a competition organized by Art Educators of Minnesota — including one Gold Key and three Silver Key awards.
The art students — taught by art teachers Michelle Dietz, Arnie Hamel, Sarah Honeywell and Hannah Starke — earned one Gold Key award, three Silver Key awards and five Honorable Mentions.
Tenth-grader Nevaeh Wakulenko Wright earned a Gold Key for her photograph entitled “SK8ER.”
Three students earned Silver Key awards: Alexandra Valencia De Luna (grade 12) and Alexis Druley (grade 9) in the digital art category, and Brenna Severson (grade 8) in the mixed media category.
Five students received Honorable Mentions.
• In the digital art category, Danielle Dickson (grade 9) and Michelle Mendez Bravo (grade 11)
• In the drawing/illustration category, Carolina Molina (grade 11)
• In the mixed media category, Felicia Moore (grade 12)
• In the photography category, Kate Rockwell (grade 12).
The Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards was established in 1923 and is the longest-running program of its kind in the nation.
Artwork that received a Gold Key is on exhibition at the Regis West Gallery at the University of Minnesota’s Weisman Art Museum through Feb. 22. Silver Key awards will be showcased via digital slideshow.
All student award honorees will be recognized at the 2020 ceremony Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Weisman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.