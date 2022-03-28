The Columbia Heights City Council approved 20 rental occupancy licenses for HavenBrook Homes and one provisional rental license, Monday, March 14.
HavenBrook Homes had its licenses revoked Jan. 10 due to problems at two properties, located at 4044 Jefferson St. NE and 3912 Tyler St. NE. Violations included missing or broken carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors, lack of functioning locks and latches on doors and egress windows, combustible material stored under basement stairs and near the furnace, mold in the kitchen, holes in the walls, illegal bedding in the basement, leaky plumbing, broken windows, incorrectly installed or poorly maintained electrical wiring, and more.
In the City Council packet for the Jan. 10 meeting, both properties were listed by Assistant Fire Chief Daniel O’Brien as belonging to “Scott S. Beck of Home SFR Borrower, LLC,” rather than HavenBrook Homes, a New York hedge fund-owned mega-landlord that manages more than 600 single-family homes in over 50 Minnesota cities and thousands of homes nationwide.
According to Columbia Heights City Code, any landlord can lose its ability to rent out properties in the city if they lose two rental licenses within a year. HavenBrook Homes has had three rental licenses revoked in the last year and a half in Columbia Heights.
As a result of “Scott S. Beck of Home SFR Borrower, LLC,” losing his rental license in the city, this affected 21 properties in Columbia Heights and residents were notified that they’d be required to vacate their homes within 45 days.
Last month, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit against HavenBrook Homes that also named multiple other defendants that are “a syndicate of corporations that collectively own, rent, and manage over 600 rental properties in Minnesota under the name ‘HavenBrook Homes.’”
The other defendants are Havenbrook Partners LLC, Front Yard Residential Corporation, Midway AcquisitionCo REIT, SFR Investments V REIT, Pretium Partners LLC, FYR SFR Borrower LLC, and Home SFR Borrower LLC.
According to the lawsuit, HavenBrook Homes often cites an employee, Director of Operations Scott S. Beck, on the rental licenses instead of HavenBrook Homes.
The Columbia Heights Fire Department recently reviewed new rental license applications for all 21 properties and did inspections. O’Brien said all the homes passed inspection after making the necessary repairs. Some residents dispute this claim, saying repairs were sloppily done.
“The one bathroom in our house currently has no ventilation and only a window in the shower where the window sill molds rapidly due to the shower head flowing directly on it,” said HavenBrook Homes tenant Alexandria Bowman. “That was the main fix done before the city inspection that just took place. They stripped it, re-painted it. Honestly that fix is already flaking off and exposing the rotting wood underneath. Since the notice had been posted, HavenBrook Premier team has worked to resolve the issues in our home that would allow it to pass inspection via what seemed like Band-Aid quick fixes and ignored the issues with hollow promises and further renovations yet to come.”
Twenty HavenBrook Homes rental occupancy licenses were approved under the meeting’s consent agenda and one provisional rental was approved for another property, which will last six months.
The provisional license, for 4044 Jefferson St. NE, allows time for HavenBrook Homes to replace the property’s garage that was destroyed by fire in 2020.
O’Brien said HavenBrook Homes has applied for a building permit to replace the garage later this spring and summer. He said that if the garage is built within six months, the provisional rental license will be converted to a regular license.
A public hearing was held for the provisional rental license, but no one spoke aside from an outburst from a male resident who wanted to address the council regarding the other rental licenses.
Although several residents did speak at the end of the City Council meeting during the public comments section.
“I’m not comfortable that my corporate, hedge-funded landlord was able to turn my life upside down, threaten my livelihood and publicly embarrass me with an eviction notice on my door for two whole months during the heart of the winter, during a global pandemic, a housing crisis, all while getting off with what seems as less than a slap on the wrist,” said Bowman. “The city of Columbia Heights passed the revoking of these licenses with the supposedly unknown idea of how many this would affect. [The city] did not send us a letter of the initial meeting where the revocation happened or do little to aid us affected renters or either offer very much sympathy, and obviously didn’t take our concerns in effect before this decision tonight. I was under the impression this whole revocation was an attack at greedy, negligent corporate landlords and it feels like the renters are the only ones who have truly suffered.”
Bowman said she intends to move out of Columbia Heights as soon as possible.
Resident and landlord Cliff Johnson also expressed shock at HavenBrook Homes receiving new rental licenses.
“I think it’s pretty unprecedented what’s being done with this company,” Johnson said. “I understand the fire department had a really hard time linking all these properties together. They were hidden pretty well. This seems a case of too big to fail. There were just too many people that were going to be affected. If this had been two to three residences of people, I don’t think we’d be having this conversation right now.”
Johnson acknowledged that HavenBrook Homes put the city and renters in a difficult place by failing to maintain their properties.
“There is only one entity to blame here and that’s HavenBrook,” he said. “They’re the ones that screwed up. Not the renters and not the city.”
HavenBrook Homes tenant Mike Weinand expressed confusion on why the city wasn’t holding HavenBrook Homes accountable for its failures to keep its properties up to code.
“You’ve turned our life upside down under the auspice of holding this company accountable, but you haven’t even done that,” he said. “You’re letting them get off scot-free.”
Resident Rachel James, who is not a tenant of HavenBrook Homes, noted that the city of Columbia Heights provides a list of resources for homeowners on its website, but not for renters. James suggested that the city should create a page for renters that includes resources like links to community action programs and HousingLink to find affordable housing options, information on Section 8 vouchers, information on Columbia Heights’ new fair housing ordinance, and hotlines for renter responsibilities in different languages.
The City Council was advised by City Attorney James Hoeft at the beginning of the meeting to not comment on anything related to HavenBrook Homes since the city and Scott Beck, Havenbrook Partners LLC, Front Yard Residential Corporation, Midway AcquisitionCo REIT, SFR Investments V REIT, Pretium Partners LLC, FYR SFR Borrower LLC, and Home SFR Borrower LLC, are defendants in a lawsuit.
“I know everyone wants to make a comment and be heard about what they think about this situation, and there’s a time and place for that, and right now is not the time,” Hoeft said. “I say that because we’re currently in the midst of litigation...I appreciate your desire and I understand your desire to comment on the situation and try to make everyone understand what’s going on and want to have some input, but it really isn’t the time right now to be offering those opinions.”
The lawsuit was brought forward by HavenBrook Homes renters Alexandria Bowman, Jasmine French and Jay Udell.
The next court hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 18.
