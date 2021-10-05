A Minnesota Mr. Soccer finalist and state champ while in high school at Anoka, Blake Perry has continued his dominance at the college level.
Now, Perry is the all-time leading scorer in Wisconsin-Superior men's soccer history.
Perry scored two goals and three assists for seven points in a pair of conference wins Oct. 1-2 over Crown and Minnesota Morris to reach the historic milestone. Perry became the Yellowjackets' all-time leading scorer with a 49th-minute goal in the 8-0 win against Crown and added a 53rd-minute tally in the 7-0 win against Minnesota Morris.
Perry has six goals and nine assists for 21 points in 10 matches this season to go with 45 goals and 31 assists for 121 points in 68 career matches.
Perry was recognized as the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week Oct. 4.
