The Cornell Big Red women’s basketball team competes against Colgate on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 in Newman Arena in Ithaca, NY

 Eldon Lindsay/Cornell Athletics

Blaine graduate Theresa Grace Mbanefo leads the Cornell women’s basketball team in points, rebounds and blocks through the Big Red’s opening 10 games. Photo by Eldon Lindsay/Cornell Athletics

