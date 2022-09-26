ARTS Lyric Arts Real Women Have Curves (Molly Weibel, 1000 Words Photography-MN).jpg

A collaborative work will take place as the second show of the Lyric Arts season “Real Women Have Curves” takes the stage in Anoka in October.

 Photo by Molly Weibel, 1000 Words Photography-MN

A first of its kind show is coming to Lyric Arts in October, as the Anoka theater will welcome artists from Teatro del Pueblo to the Main Street Stage in a collaborative work “Real Women Have Curves,” opening Oct. 14.

After a successful run of the same show this past June at The Conn Theater inside Plymouth Congregational Church in Minneapolis, Lyric Arts is eager to share Teatro del Pueblo’s beautiful, poignant, production that centers around family, friendship and Latinidad. Bringing this story to Lyric Arts is the directing team from Teatro del Pueblo made up of Lelis Brito and Adlyn Carreras.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.