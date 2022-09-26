A first of its kind show is coming to Lyric Arts in October, as the Anoka theater will welcome artists from Teatro del Pueblo to the Main Street Stage in a collaborative work “Real Women Have Curves,” opening Oct. 14.
After a successful run of the same show this past June at The Conn Theater inside Plymouth Congregational Church in Minneapolis, Lyric Arts is eager to share Teatro del Pueblo’s beautiful, poignant, production that centers around family, friendship and Latinidad. Bringing this story to Lyric Arts is the directing team from Teatro del Pueblo made up of Lelis Brito and Adlyn Carreras.
Brito is a Venezuelan-American theater director, choreographer, educator, performer, writer and director of the Center for Moving Cultures. Carreras is a Puerto Rican actor, writer and performer, as well as general manager at Pangea World Theater and Adjunct Professor at Augsburg University. These two are both new to Lyric Arts, but are no strangers to the performing arts, with both directors having worked locally and nationally teaching, acting and directing, as well as co-directing the Teatro del Pueblo’s performance of “Real Women Have Curves” back in June.
“When we began delving into this script, initially created in the 1980s, we were struck by how all the themes are still relevant today,” said Brito and Carreras. “Women (and increasingly men) are driven to alter their bodies to achieve unrealistic expectations of beauty; immigrants struggle to have their full humanity recognized; immigrant families carry the tensions of imparting wisdom and cultural practices that are at times in conflict with the dominant culture. How does the younger generation learn to be proud of who they are and where they come from?”
The October remount will feature four of the five original cast members, which includes Bethmari Márquez Barreto as Ana, the young feminist and recent high-school graduate who finds herself working at the sewing factory waiting to attend her dream school, New York University. Abigail Chagolla performs as the owner of the sewing factory, Estela, who is nervous about being behind on her payments, but is still kind and hard-working regardless. Working with sisters Ana and Estela in the small sewing factory is their mother, Carmen, the storyteller of the group, played by Mariadela Belle Alvarez, and sweet and easygoing Rosali, played by Xochi de la Luna. Joining the original cast is Alice D. Piar, who will be taking on the role of smart and opinionated Pancha, the final of the sewing factory workers.
“This play is continually relevant and contributes to our ongoing and evolving conversation of Latinidad, gender expectations and body image expectations,” said Brito and Carreras. “This phenomenal cast brings their passion, humor, culture and bodies to reveal the many paths to liberation. I am excited to come to every rehearsal to see what they discover.”
“‘Real Women Have Curves’ is a script I have been drawn to for years,” said Laura Tahja Johnson, Lyric Arts artistic and executive director. “While the story is such a perfect snapshot of the experience of many Latina immigrants, the themes contained within are instantly relatable to a universal audience — children of a new generation following their passion and striving for something different for their life and the sisterhood of women and the strong ties we create between each other for comfort and support.”
Set in a tiny sewing factory in East L.A., the show is the outrageous comedy of five Latin-American women who are racing to meet nearly impossible deadlines in order to keep their factory from going under. And while they work, they talk ... about their husbands and lovers, their children and their dreams for the future. Ana, however, has dreams bigger than sewing away the rest of her life. Her world-weary co-workers can’t help but laugh at her ambitions and what they consider her “idealistic feminist philosophies.” As the summer unfolds, the threat of deportation and cultural pressures mount. The women navigate issues of self-image while uniting to achieve their seemingly impossible goals — while learning to love and appreciate not only one another, but themselves in the process.
For more information on the show or to purchase tickets, visit lyricarts.org.
