A countywide partnership including Andover and other cities aims to protect local water resources.
The Andover City Council Feb. 18 heard a summary of what the Anoka County Water Resource Outreach Collaborative has done over the last year.
WROC is a partnership formed in 2018 between the Anoka Conservation District and cities in Anoka County to coordinate community outreach on protecting local water resources.
“The purpose of this outreach program is to inform communities about the issues that are affecting local water bodies and groundwater, and engage people in activities and behavior changes that really help protect and improve those water resources,” Outreach and Engagement Coordinator Emily Johnson with the WROC said.
Part of the collaborative’s messaging is on pollution and how residents can change their habits to better preserve resources like groundwater, Johnson said.
The program is modeled off of Washington County, which established its program in 2006. Johnson was unaware of any similar programs outside Anoka or Washington counties, she said.
In 2019 a total of 421 people received training on subjects ranging from smart winter maintenance to well and septic system maintenance.
One particular group the partnership seeks to engage is students. The cooperative was able to present in 23 classrooms at seven schools engaging a total of 1,183 kids in 2019. The activities included presentations on aquatic invasive species and a natural resources field trip in partnership with Anoka County 4-H.
WROC has helped local cities with environmental awareness projects as well. Andover, along with Anoka, Coon Rapids, Fridley and the Anoka Conservation District, was recently awarded a $40,000 grant from the Board of Water and Soil Resources to establish a Lawns to Legumes demonstration neighborhood, according to the presentation.
The collaborative also developed professional outreach materials to help partners, including a YouTube video called “Our Groundwater Connection.”
The animated video is approximately five minutes long and explains how groundwater comes from deep underground where water sits in gaps between soil particles.
Groundwater connects to surface water resources like lakes and streams, keeping them filled and flowing during dry spells, according to the video. The groundwater is replenished by precipitation filtering through the ground, which purifies it, making the water clean enough to drink.
Impermeable surfaces like roads and sidewalks can prevent water from soaking into the ground to refill groundwater supplies, causing water resources to become depleted, according to the video.
Groundwater pollution also is addressed by the video, which explains that pollutants often travel through groundwater in hard-to-predict clouds that are a greater threat to private wells, which are shallower than city wells.
“It’s nice to work and have an agency working on behalf and working with these cities, including Andover, on these efforts,” said Kameron Kytonen, a natural resources technician with Andover.
For more information on the WROC visit the Anoka Conservation District’s website at tinyurl.com/wbyfocf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.