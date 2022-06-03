ARTSAnokaCarShow(UHL)1.JPG

The Anoka Classic Car Show returns to downtown Anoka this weekend.

The Anoka Classic Car Show kicks off this weekend for the 2022 summer season.

Shows run Saturday evenings from 4-8 p.m. in downtown Anoka, at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Van Buren Street.

This year’s show dates include June 4, 11 and 25; July 16, 23 and 30; Aug. 6, 13 and 27; and Sept. 3. The season will wrap up with the Sept. 17 finale. Posted dates are subject to change.

The Anoka Classic Car Show welcomes cars and trucks 1992 and older. There is a $4 charge per vehicle but spectators can check out the show for free.

Food vendors will be onsite and music is provided by Tunes to Go.

Note that no alcohol is allowed at the car shows. Burnouts and engine revving are also prohibited. Spots are first-come, first serve.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.