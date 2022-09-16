Rumriver Art Center in Anoka will present a new gallery show, “Chilling,” as Halloween nears. The show’s opening will take place in the Jan Johansen Gallery at Rumriver Art Center (2665 Fourth Ave., Suite 103 A) on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 6-8 p.m. The art gallery show will feature the artwork of Christopher Bowman.
Bowman will also be hosting an Artist Talk on Friday, Oct. 15, from 7-8 p.m., where attendees will learn about him as an artist and the creative process he uses in creating his artwork.
“Chilling” is an art exhibition about horror films created by Bowman. Being in the heart of Anoka, and Anoka being the Halloween capital, Rumriver Art Center invited Bowman to help celebrate all things that are scary and go bump in the night.
Bowman decided to create 101 illustrations from horror films. He limited himself to a sharpie and a white color pencil to create his illustrations on vellum for this project.
“The vellum allowed me to illustrate on both sides to create the depth and effects that you see,” Bowman said. “Setting as ‘Aspiration Target,’ like the 101 number, forces me to explore my techniques while simultaneously forcing me to innovate within that technique.”
The other works in the exhibit are an expression of the things that Bowman finds frightening.
“I spend a lot of time in the woods, and catching an animal’s eyes with my headlamp or flashlights always gives me the chills,” Bowman said. “That reflective glow has an otherworldly or unnatural look to it.”
Bowman, using LED lights, has attempted to show the phenomenon artistically.
“When human beings are scared or severely startled, our bodies release both adrenaline and cortisol,” Bowman said. “These hormones help us in the alchemical process referred to as ‘fight or flight.’ I find that thinking about this physical phenomenon is another way to understand why some people love haunted houses, horror movies and frightening art. Adrenaline can be addictive to sensation-seekers like myself, which makes sense as to why I am always trying to find a film scarier than the last one. I hope that you enjoy the art in this exhibit, and maybe it can bring you an adrenaline chill or two.”
“Chilling” will remain on view through Saturday, Oct. 29.
