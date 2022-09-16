ARTS pic only CHILLING Poster 101 Illustrations.jpg

The art exhibition “Chilling” by Christopher Bowen, featuring illustrations from horror films, opens at Rumriver Art Center in Anoka Oct. 8 and runs through Oct. 29.

 Photo by Rumriver Art Center

Rumriver Art Center in Anoka will present a new gallery show, “Chilling,” as Halloween nears. The show’s opening will take place in the Jan Johansen Gallery at Rumriver Art Center (2665 Fourth Ave., Suite 103 A) on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 6-8 p.m. The art gallery show will feature the artwork of Christopher Bowman.

Bowman will also be hosting an Artist Talk on Friday, Oct. 15, from 7-8 p.m., where attendees will learn about him as an artist and the creative process he uses in creating his artwork.

