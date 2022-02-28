A Fridley bar bouncer is accused of raping a woman in Anoka while she was sleeping last year.
Tarrell Marcus Eugene McCoy, 40, of Brooklyn Park, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
On Oct. 4, 2021, a sexual assault nurse examiner reported a sexual assault to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim reported that she went to Two Stooges bar in Fridley the night of Oct. 3 after a concert with a friend.
There she met a man named “Rell,” later identified as McCoy, who was a bouncer at the bar but wasn’t working that evening, charges say.
The victim, her friend and McCoy allegedly went back to the victim’s apartment in Anoka. The victim told police she went to bed while her friend and McCoy were in the living room.
The victim allegedly woke up to find a man having sex with her and saw what he was wearing.
She learned the next morning that her friend left the apartment at the same time as McCoy, and the victim didn’t give McCoy permission to come back into the apartment after he left, the charges say.
Law enforcement asked McCoy to come in for an interview, which he reportedly skipped, but he did show up to the Sheriff’s Office Dec. 1.
He told police he was at the victim’s apartment that night but that the only contact between the two was hugging, charges say.
On Jan. 7, DNA from a buccal swab from McCoy matched the DNA from the seminal fluid found inside the victim.
McCoy turned himself in Jan. 24. His bail was set at $5,000 with conditions. His next court date is scheduled for March 15.
emilee.wentland@apgecm.com
