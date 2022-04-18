A 42-year-old is accused of driving drunk and causing an accident that injured another driver in March.

Christopher Lee White, of St. Francis, is charged with felony criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of alcohol and causing substantial bodily harm.

According to the complaint, police responded to an accident at 161st Street and Round Lake Boulevard March 27 around 12:31 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a concussion and fractured nose.

Officers saw White’s vehicle in a ditch with damage to its front. White allegedly told an officer he slid into another vehicle because he had bald tires, but the roads were dry, charges say.

White allegedly confessed to police he was intoxicated, and said he didn’t see a point in performing sobriety tests because he was guilty.

An officer concluded White was intoxicated from impairment clues, charges say.

White didn’t submit a preliminary breath test, but a blood sample was collected at a hospital.

White’s bail was set March 29 at $5,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is set for May 9.

