A Champlin man convicted of possessing and selling THC vaping cartridges in 2019 will serve more than 12 years in prison.
Valentin Andonii, 25, was sentenced March 25 for first-degree possession of marijuana with intent to sell, first-degree possession of over 50 kilograms of marijuana and failure to affix tax stamps on a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 65 months in prison with credit for 83 days already served.
In Minnesota, those convicted of crimes must serve at least two-thirds of their sentences with the option to serve up to one-third on supervised release.
“The facts of this case make clear that, regardless of the future of criminal laws regarding marijuana and THC, public safety and public health must be protected through aggressive regulation and criminal penalties for those who would endanger the community by recklessly adding chemicals or additives that may cause illness or death,” Anoka County prosecutor Paul Ostrow said in January when Andonii was found guilty.
According to the complaint, the Northwest Metro Drug Task Force seized 76,972 THC cartridges, meant to be used with an e-cigarette device, from a Coon Rapids home on Sept. 23, 2019.
Earlier that year, a confidential informant notified detectives in the Northwest Metro Drug Task Force of a man known as “Valicious” or “Valic,” later identified as Andonii, who was selling THC cartridges. The informant said they could arrange controlled buys from the dealer.
An undercover detective met with Andonii at a prearranged spot in Anoka County to purchase the cartridges twice over the summer of 2019.
On Sept. 23, the task force executed a search warrant at 3686 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids, confirmed to be Andonii’s residence. He listed his address as Champlin in court.
Detectives executed a search warrant on three vehicles used by Andonii during the controlled purchases or registered to Andonii.
Detectives reported seizing 500 cartridges from the upstairs bedroom, 2,370 from a box in the living room, 11,300 from the garage and 28,800 from the passenger compartment of a vehicle. The task force found 76,972 cartridges in total, each containing 1.1 grams of THC, confirmed by field testing and labeling.
The cartridges didn’t have tax stamps, nor did Andonii have any in his possession. State law requires taxes to be paid upon taking possession of controlled substances.
Detectives seized $144,761 from the residence.
The THC cartridges were estimated to be worth more than $6 million. Unpaid taxes on all the units is estimated to be $3.08 million.
