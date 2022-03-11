The cast of the next show in the Lyric Arts season has been announced, as “Smokey Joe’s Café: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller” opens April 8.
The musical review brings to life some of the most iconic songs of the 1950s and ‘60s, such as “Hound Dog,” “On Broadway,” “Yakkity Yak” and more.
The show will be directed by Vanessa Brooke Agnes, her first production with Lyric Arts in Anoka.
“As someone who grew up in a suburban neighborhood north of the Twin Cities metro, I am overjoyed to make my Lyric Arts debut directing ‘Smokey Joe’s Café,’” Agnes said in a statement. “Music can be healing and these are such fun and iconic tunes to dig into.”
The ensemble-based cast is a combination of new and returning faces to the Main Street Stage. The show features 39 songs by the songwriting duo Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. Included in the cast are newcomers Samantha Buckley, Camryn Buelow, Michael Burton, Chris Owusu, Abilene Olson, Antonia Perez and Eric Romero. Returning to the Main Street Stage are Curtis Burton, Brandon Cayetano, Audrey Johnson, Bradley Johnson, Alexhannah Joson, Uchenna Korus, Jaclyn McDonald, Martinoa Mayotte and Marley Ritchie.
“We made the decision to expand the original company to 16 to include more brilliant vocalists and fierce dancers, freeing ourselves from the initial casting and gender roles,” Agnes said. “Our team is also passionate about intentionally increasing the visibility of queer relationships onstage. I’m looking forward to working with these actors to define who each character is and their relationships to one another — the evening is a reunion of old friends navigating the emotions and life experiences of adulthood.”
The show aims to breathe new life into Broadway’s longest-running revue by setting the purposefully location-ambivalent revue in a local dive bar in 1990s New York City.
“With no dialogue to play with, the storytelling is a bit more open to interpretation than other scripts,” Agnes said. “We’re excited to modernize this classic show slightly, by lifting it into the 1990s — a decade of unique and specific musical genres, fashion styles and more.”
Told entirely through song, the show centers around the music of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, two of the biggest songwriters in rock ‘n’ roll history, who helped shape the American soundscape in the 1950s.
Single tickets for “Smokey Joe’s Café” and the rest of the 2021-22 Lyric Arts season can be purchased by calling the box office at 763-422-1838 or by going to lyricarts.org/tickets.
