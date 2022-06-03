Candidate filings closed Tuesday, May 30 for a long list of elected offices that will be on the ballot in the November General Election. This includes seats on the Anoka County Board, Minnesota House of Representatives, Minnesota Senate and some city councils and school boards where a primary election might be possible. A second filing period for cities and townships where primary elections are not held will run from Aug. 2-16 with primary elections held Aug. 9.
Anoka County
As a result of redistricting, all Anoka County Board of Commissioners seats will be on the ballot.
In District 1, Commissioner Matt Look of Anoka is being challenged by Kevin Landry of Anoka.
In District 2, Commissioner Julie Braastad is running unopposed.
Four candidates are vying for the seat in District 3, currently held by Commissioner Jeff Reinert (formerly District 6). Challengers include Cindy Hansen of Lino Lakes, Teresa O’Connell of Lino Lakes and Kevin Ryan of Stacy.
In District 4, County Board Chair Scott Schulte (formerly District 7) of Coon Rapids faces challenger Raymond Zeran of Coon Rapids.
In District 5, Commissioner Mike Gamache of Andover will run for reelection against Tracy Strombeck of Andover.
In District 6, Dave Clark and Julie Jeppson, both of Blaine, are running or the seat currently held by Commissioner Robyn West (formerly District 3), who is not running for reelection.
In District 7, Commissioner Mandy Meisner (formerly District 4) faces challenger Joseph Surdevant. Both candidates are from Fridley.
Earlier this year Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart announced he will not run for reelection. Thomas R. Gagnon of Ramsey, Paul Lenzmeier of Andover and Brad Wise have all filed for candidacy in the sheriff’s race.
Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo is also retiring at the end of his term. Brad Johnson of Coon Rapids and Wade Kish of Centerville are in the running to be the next Anoka County Attorney.
All three seats for soil and water supervisors are unopposed, including James Lindahl of Andover in District 2, Glenda Meixell of Coon Rapids in District 3 and Mary Jo Truchon of Blaine in District 4.
Anoka
Three seats in the city of Anoka will be on the ballot.
Mayor Phil Rice will face challengers Virginia Louden and Clayton Shepard.
Voters will choose two of four candidates have filed for the at large City Council seats, including incumbent Erik Skogquist, Mark Freeburg, Jesse Hauf and Sam Scott.
Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids Mayor Jerry Koch will face challengers Sharon Compton and Todd Jones.
In Ward 3, incumbent Pablo Hernandez Jr. is being challenged by Sean Novak. In Ward 5, Brian Armstrong and Jonathon Hauschild are vying for the seat currently held by Council Member Brad Johnson, who is leaving the City Council and running for Anoka County Attorney.
Ramsey
There are three seats up for election on the Ramsey City Council. At-large Council Member Chris Riley is running for reelection, along with challenger Jeff Lubarski.
In Ward 1, newcomers Mickey Adams, Wayne Grimmer and Michael Olson are seeking the seat currently held by Council Member Ryan Heinzman, who did not file for reelection.
In Ward 3, Rachal Johnson is challenging current Council Member Dan Speech.
St. Francis
In St. Francis, Mayor Seven Feldman is running unopposed.
There is one additional at-large council seat on the ballot. Council Member Kevin Robinson is being challenged by Sarah Udvig.
Blaine
• Ward 1: Richelieu S. Diggs, Patrick Robot, Tom Newland, Scott Rosochaki
• Special Election for Ward 1: Lori Saroya, Dick Swanson, Andrew Tortora
• Ward 2: Joe Month, Jess Robertson (incumbent)
• Ward 3: Terra Fleming, Andy Garvais, Al Goracke, Amanda Matchett
Columbia Heights
• Mayor: Michael P. Ahrens, Cliff Johnson, Joe Mansheim and Amáda Márquez Simula (incumbent).
• Voters will choose two from the following list of seven candidate to serve on the city council: Mohamed Aden, Ali A. Farah, Rachel James, John Murzyn (incumbent), Nick Novitsky (incumbent), Brook G. Ross, Justice Springgs.
Fridley
• Council Member Ward 1: Tom Tillberry (incumbent)
• Ward 2: Ryan Evanson
• Ward 3: Ann Bolkcom (incumbent), Ibsen Gabriel
Columbia Heights School District
• Elect 3 from list of Julie Houle, Nate Lourey, Messica Medearis, Laura Jean Palmer (incumbent), Israel Tobon, Brenna Zeimet (incumbent).
Minnesota House of Representatives
District 27B: Kurt Daudt, GOP, Zimmerman (incumbent); Rachel Davis, Republican, Cambridge; Barbara Kruschel, DFL, Cambridge
District 30B: Paul Novotny, Republican, Elk River (incumbent); Chad Hobot, DFL, Elk River
District 31A; Harry Niska, Republican, Ramsey; Betsy O’Berry, DFL, Ramsey
District 31B: Peggy Scott, Republican Andover (incumbent); Bill Fisher, DFL, East Bethel
District 32A: Nolan West, Republican, Blaine (incumbent); Richard A. Paul, DFL, Blaine; Ashton Ramsammy, DFL, Blaine
District 32B: Donald W. Raleigh, Republican, Blaine (incumbent); Matt Norris, DFL, Blaine
District 34B: Scott Simmons, Republican, Brooklyn Park; Melissa Hortman, DFL, Brooklyn Park (incumbent)
District 35A: John Heinrich, Republican, Anoka (incumbent); Zack Stephenson, DFL, Coon Rapids (incumbent)
District 35B: Polly Matteson, Republican, Coon Rapids; Jerry Newton, DFL, Coon Rapids
District 39A: Rod Sylvester, Republican, Fridley; Erin Koegel, DFL, Spring Lake Park (incumbent)
District 39B: Mike Sharp, Republican, New Brighton; Sandra Feist, DFL, New Brighton
Minnesota Senate
District 27: Andrew Mathews, Republican, Princeton (incumbent) Emy Minzel, DFL, Princeton
District 30: Eric Lucero, Republican, St. Michael; Diane Nguyen, DFL, Elk River.
District 31: Cal K. Bahr, Republican, East Bethel; Maribella McDermid, Republican, Andover; Jason Ruffalo, DFL, Andover
District 32: Michael Kreun, Republican, Blaine: Kate Luthner, DFL, Columbus
District 35: Jim Abeler, Republican, Anoka (incumbent); Kari Rehrauer, DFL, Coon Rapids
District 39: Pam Wolf, Republican, Spring Lake Park; Mary Kunesh, DFL, New Brighton (incumbent)
U.S. Representative District 3
Tom Weiler, Republican
Dean Phillips, DFL (incumbent)
U.S. Representative District 6
Tom Emmer, Republican, (incumbent)
Jeanne Hendricks, DFL
U.S. Representative District 5
• Cicely Davis, Republican
• Guy T Gaskin, Republican, Minneapolis
• Royce White, Republican
• AJ Kern, DFL
• Ilhan Omar, DFL, (incumbent)
• Albert Ross, DFL,
• Don Samuels, DFL, Minneapolis
• Nate Schluter, DFL, Minneapolis
