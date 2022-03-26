Coon Rapids area residents will soon have two more restaurant options to choose from.
The Coon Rapids Planning Commission approved a site plan March 17 for nationwide chains Cafe Zupas and Mod Pizza to take over the former Golden Corral location at 3580 Main St. This third tenant is Chapter Aesthetic Studio, a spa and treatment facility.
The developer has signed leases with two of the three tenants.
Mod Pizza is a fast-casual pizza chain from Seattle with the option to create your own pizza or pick a classic Mod pizza, like the Dominic, with white sauce, asiago cheese, basil, onion, tomatoes and sausage.
This would be one of the first, if not the first, Mod Pizza locations in Minnesota by the time it’s built.
“[Mod Pizza] are negotiating with a bunch of landlords like myself around the Twin Cities,” Todd Mayberry, of project developer TOLD Development Company, said. “We hope we’ll be the first. ... We’ll either be first or second.”
Cafe Zupas has salads, soups and sandwiches. The chain has locations around the metro, mostly south of Minneapolis. The closest existing location is in Maple Grove.
Chapter Aesthetics provides facials, injectables like Botox, laser hair removal, hair restoration and more.
“I think it’s pretty exciting to have a couple new vendors in town that I really haven’t seen elsewhere,” Commissioner Kathie Casey said. “I think they’ll be welcome, certainly, and frequented.”
TOLD Development intends to demolish the existing building and replace it with a 6,554-square-foot two-tenant building and a 3,893-square-foot single-tenant building. Each building will have a separate drive-thru.
“The drive-thrus will share an exit,” Planning and Development Manager Matt Brown said.
The Mod Pizza drive-thru will be for pick-up orders only, Trent Mayberry, of TOLD, said.
“No one’s going to be going there, ordering a pizza off a menu board and then waiting 20 minutes or 10 minutes for their pizza to be delivered,” Mayberry said. “But they do want the convenience for their customers to order, pop in, pick it up and get back home.”
The Cafe Zupas will offer a more traditional drive-thru experience, where customers order off a menu board and pick up the order at the window, Mayberry said.
Both restaurants will have their own access to the drive-thru, and TOLD is building a bypass lane to ensure the flow of traffic won’t be impacted, Mayberry said.
Each of the restaurants will have patio dining.
TOLD will keep the existing access to the property.
The applicant anticipates incorporating 120 parking spaces, far exceeding the 53 required by the city.
The site plan doesn’t require any variances.
Cafe Zupas intends to include a mural on the street-facing exterior wall, Brown said.
The commission also recommended approval of preliminary and final plats for the project. The council will vote on the plats at a later date.
