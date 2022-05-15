EMS

Early Saturday evening the Anoka Police Department, Anoka-Champlin Fire Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body found in the Mississippi River.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., the caller reported a possibly deceased individual tangled in debris near the 400 block of Rice Street in Anoka.

Emergency responders declared the adult male deceased. His name will be released once he is identified and his next of kin is notified.

The incident is under investigation by the Anoka Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

