The 2022 class of the Blaine High School Athletics Hall of Fame celebrates the outstanding accomplishments of Kristina (Bunker) Borgen, Matt Hendricks and Dave Nelson.

The 2022 class will be honored Sept. 23 at the Blaine homecoming football game against St. Michael-Albertville High School. The class will be recognized in an on-field ceremony prior to the start of the game at 6:45 p.m. Kickoff from Bengal Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. A cash post-game celebration is scheduled for family, special guests and community members at The Roadside (12530 Ulysses St. NE) in Blaine.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.