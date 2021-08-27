Blaine graduate Jordan Sauve is one of two Upper Midwest Athletic Conference nominees for the NCAA Woman of the Year honor.
Only 153 student-athletes across all three NCAA divisions still remain in consideration for the honor.
The NCAA Woman of the Year selection committee will announce the top 10 from each of the three NCAA divisions and then three finalists in September before the Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the final winner, announced later this fall at the annual awards ceremony in Indianapolis.
Sauve was a four-year member of the Northwestern — St. Paul women’s basketball team that reached the conference tournament in each of her four seasons. She majored in biology and earned a minor in chemistry and psychology. Additionally, as senior captain, she helped the Eagles earn their first share of the conference title since 2014-15. Sauve capped off her impressive career at Northwestern earning the UMAC Scholar-Athlete Leadership Award in April for her outstanding achievements in athletics, academics, leadership and service.
