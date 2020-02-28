A Blaine sober living home that had been operating in violation of city code now has approval to house up to six residents at a time.
The City Council was split this month over whether to set the maximum at six or nine men for Meraki Recovery Housing’s operation at 913 121st Ave. NE. Meraki had requested nine.
Meraki currently operates all-male sober living homes in Coon Rapids, Isanti and Blaine. A women’s home will be opening soon in Ramsey. Residents often stay a few months or more depending on how their recovery progresses. Sex offenders and/or violent offenders are not allowed to stay at Meraki Recovery Housing facilities.
According to Blaine Community Standards Director Robert Fiske, the Blaine Meraki sober living home is a 1,043 square-foot rambler with five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage and space to park up to nine vehicles. It’s located on a cul-de-sac.
Since the facility opened 16 months ago, the home has ranged from four to nine residents occupying the home, according to Meraki Recovery Housing owner Krista Johnson.
Fiske said this violates Blaine city code, which requires an application be submitted for any sober living home requesting occupancy of more than four unrelated people. The application needs approval by the City Council prior to operation, but Meraki didn’t wait for approval.
Meraki followed a similar pattern in Coon Rapids, where it already had 10 men living in a sober home before requesting permission from the city, which limits the number of unrelated people living in a single-family home to six. Last October Coon Rapids denied Meraki’s request for an exception, saying it failed to provide sufficient evidence as to why 10 people in a sober home was better than six.
The Blaine City Council first discussed Meraki’s application at a Feb. 3 workshop and eventually agreed on six residents in accordance with Minnesota State Statute.
When the council took up the issue during its regular meeting Feb. 19, Mayor Tom Ryan said documentation would need to be provided to support why nine residents should be allowed in the home. He said the supporting evidence wasn’t laid out in Meraki’s reasonable accommodation application.
During the public hearing, Meraki made its case.
“One of the difficulties with having supporting documentation, studies or something like that, which support the number is there really aren’t any scientific studies to say that a certain number of people is best for a sober home,” said attorney Samuel Merrit, who assisted Meraki Recovery Housing with its application. “The purpose of a sober home is to give people who are typically fresh out of a treatment center a place to live to kind of get their feet back under them. What the sober home does is it provides a community of other people for them that are doing the same thing at the same time. So it provides accountability, it provides support, and one of the things that helps facilitate that is roommates.”
Merrit claimed that with nine residents the risk of one of the men relapsing is significantly reduced.
Two current or former Meraki residents spoke in favor of nine beds.
“Krista has really given me a second chance at life,” former Meraki resident Richard Fedick said. “I’ve peddled addiction most of my adult life, and there’s a reason why AA and NA, those programs work for people — because there’s strength in numbers. One person in recovery helping another in recovery really has no parallel. I ask that you consider nine beds.”
Krista Johnson told the City Council half a dozen other Meraki residents and former residents were attending the meeting.
“I think if I didn’t say anything else, those faces could speak for themselves,” she said. “That’s really what this is about. It’s the faces of recovery, and that’s what we do. That’s where our passion is. It’s to work with people in recovery.”
Since opening 16 months ago, the sober living home in Blaine has had an 83% recovery rate, Johnson reported. The home has also had zero public safety calls in the last 16 months and no complaints from neighbors.
Johnson said Meraki residents have also volunteered in the community by cleaning up local parks, shoveling sidewalks and driveways without being asked and have packed meals at Feed My Starving Children.
The residents have also packed Narcan kits at Valhalla Place in Brooklyn Park for use in Anoka County. One kit was even used to save the life of a Blaine resident, Johnson reported.
“Our request for nine is not a hasty request,” Johnson said. “There was a lot of thought put into that in both the size of the house and the space of the house and most importantly ... the therapeutic value. When we first opened, we started with four, and there’s no therapeutic value with four. I mean it absolutely doesn’t work. When we got to six, it was better, but it still didn’t have that value, and as we worked up and had nine in the house that’s where the value came in. ...With that I just ask that you allow us and trust us to help as many people as we can in the best possible way and trust that when we talk about the numbers that we know what we’re doing. Our statistics and success rate show that, and I ask you grant approval for our request.”
A few neighborhood residents opposed allowing nine residents, mainly due to space.
“What Meraki is asking for is an exception to a rule and they have done nothing in the way of presenting empirical, peer-reviewed evidence that suggests stuffing nine people into a house improves conditions,” neighbor Chase Quickstad said. “We’ve heard anecdotal evidence from a few people and a lengthy story from someone who has much to gain from stuffing that many people in a house. On top of that, by their own admission, they’ve already broken the set rule. They’ve had nine people in that house. Maybe not now, but they have. To me this shows poor faith to the people of this city, to the people of our neighborhood and granting them when they’ve demonstrated this and openly admitted to it would be irresponsible.”
“We’ve had considerable discussions about this in our workshop with Meraki when we talked about it, and it was the decision of this City Council to support six people,” Mayor Tom Ryan said after the public hearing.
He added what made the situation difficult was that the home was already breaking the rules, but he thought six people was a good compromise.
Council Member Wes Hovland agreed, saying he couldn’t imagine going over six.
“On this particular issue, the challenge I have with this is this home was technically up and functional prior to the city’s knowledge,” Council Member Jess Robertson said.
“The biggest challenge for me,” she added, “is let’s say we all get on board with six people, what’s to say that you’re just not going to put nine people in there anyway and cause more issues for the city safety services and the Fire Department? I worry about that.”
“I feel passionately about these populations and the struggles that we’re dealing with and anything we’re trying to do to better ourselves,” Council Member Andrew Garvais said. “I can honestly see the community’s point, and I can honestly support six or nine. I’d just like to say that if we go with nine I want to be very clear that nine is the max that at any point if an inspection finds out there is more than nine I’d advocate for removal of the license and not any intermediary step.”
Council Member Julie Jeppson, the executive director of Stepping Stone Emergency Housing in Anoka, favored allowing nine residents.
“It’s really hard for me to listen to some of the comments from people in the community because in my day job I run a homeless shelter, and so the misinformation about community congregate living is really unfortunate,” she said. “The shelter where I work, 24 women and 24 men share two bathrooms. It’s very, very challenging, but it can be done. ... They’ll figure it out.”
Jeppson said with nine beds the risk of a relapse is significantly reduced, and it helps support any residents dealing with mental health issues.
“Nine people — I don’t have a problem with because I know, I know that isolation is the death of human beings,” Jeppson said. “Literally, having a support group, having a family is essential to mental health, and if you take that away they might as well not be there. ... They’re human beings that need help and thank God a program is out there to help them and keep them on track.”
Jeppson moved to allow up to nine beds, but the motion failed 4-3, with Hovland, Robertson, Ryan and Swanson voting against it.
Then motion for a maximum of six residents was approved unanimously.
To learn more about Meraki Recovery Housing, visit merakihousing.com or call 763-744-8086.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.