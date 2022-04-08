The Muslim American Society Blaine Community Center (Blaine Masjid) observed the start of Ramadan Friday, April 1, with prayers and an iftar dinner.
Ramadan began on last Friday evening and it will end with Eid al-Fitr Sunday evening, May 1. For Muslims the Islamic day begins at sunset, so for Muslims Ramadan is actually Saturday evening, April 2, through Monday evening, May 2.
According to Islamic belief, Ramadan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, commemorates the revelation of the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad by the angel Gabriel more than 1,400 years ago.
For Muslims, Ramadan is a time for fasting, prayer, reflection and community service.
During the month-long observance Muslims abstain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn until sunset. The fast (sawm) is intended to help Muslims learn compassion, self-restraint and generosity and have more appreciation for the gifts God (Allah) gives.
Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayer, charity and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.
The fast is broken with a date followed by the iftar, a dinner at sundown. Iftar dinners often take place at mosques with other worshipers.
After eating a date and prior to the dinner, the Isha prayer (night prayer) is said in addition to the taraweeh prayer, an additional prayer prayed during the month of Ramadan. The Isha prayer is one of the several Muslims pray daily.
The Blaine Community Center held the Isha and taraweeh prayers in addition to an iftar on April 1.
The Minnesota Council of Churches is hosting its long-running program, Taking Heart, during Ramadan, which is coordinated by the council and the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, to bring Christians and members of other faith communities together with Muslims for a free iftar dinner and conversation during Ramadan.
The Blaine Community Center will be hosting their Taking Heart iftar dinner at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 12175 Aberdeen Street Northeast, Blaine, To sign-up to attend, visit tinyurl.com/ytc39eza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.