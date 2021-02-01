A Blaine man was one of two people found dead in Mahtomedi early Monday, Feb. 1.
The Blaine man has been identified as David Peterson, 49, and the other man was Jimmy Wilemon, 58, of Fulton, Mississippi, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Just before 2:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a call for service for two unresponsive people outside of 7 Long Lake Road in Mahtomedi. The address is listed as a FedEx Ground facility with a drop box. Responding deputies found two adult males, identified as Peterson and Wilemon. One was dead, and life-saving measures were performed on the other. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died, according to the Sheriff's Office.
A firearm was located on scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Authorities are not seeking any suspects and say there is no current threat to public safety.
A preliminary cause of death won't be available until autopsies are complete, according to Commander Sara Halverson, of the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The headline has been updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.