Entries are now being accepted for Rumriver Art Center’s spring gallery “All About Birds,” and will be taken through March 31. Photos by Rumriver Art Center Teaching Artists: Angie Renee, Tricia Langston, Heather Barr, Deb Kirkeeide, Nancy Larson and Jes Johnson.
Bird lovers are the focus in the Rumriver Art Center in Anoka’s annual spring Call for Entry, which is now open through the end of March. Rumriver invites all creative exploration and interpretation of the theme of birds in all mediums.
The exhibit is titled “All About Birds.” The Rumriver Art Center invites regional artists to enter two- and three-dimensional work in any medium (acrylic, watercolor, drawing, mixed-media, photography, pottery, mosaic, fiber, sculpture, etc.) that represents birds.
Each submission must not be larger than 36 inches by 36 inches for two-dimensional pieces, and 36-by-36-by-36 inches for three-dimensional pieces.
There is a $10 entry fee per entry with a limit of three entries. (Note: each piece of artwork is a separate entry). No refunds whether work is accepted or not.
Acceptance of artwork will be determined by a neutral third-party judge outside of Rumriver Art Center.
The deadline for entry is Thursday, March 31.
The exhibit will be on display in the Rumriver Art Center Gallery from April 30 through May 28. There is no minimum age requirement to participate in this exhibit.
There will be people’s choice voting during the exhibit, both in-person and virtually, via the Rumriver Art Center website (rumriverart.com). The three highest voted artists will receive a ribbon.
