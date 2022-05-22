My wife has a pair of noise-canceling headphones that haven’t gotten much use these last two-and-a-half years of the pandemic. She only uses them when we fly and, well, we haven’t done that as much as we’d like, especially now that half of our grandkids live on the East Coast.
The headphones invariably come in handy at some point during every flight to combat a chatty pair of travelers, more so before everyone was wearing masks, or simply to cancel the drone of jet engines with an even duller hum of white noise produced by the headphones. I have a knock-off version of her headphones. Mine also serve to cancel.
Now that we are just weeks from primary races, those headphones are starting to look appealing.
Every time an election season approaches, I wonder first if we’ll all survive it, but second, how much of what gets hurled at us will even register as a temporary wrinkle on our collective brains.
That’s sad because most Minnesotans I know want to cast a ballot for the person who will best represent all of our state, not just because of where a candidate stands on one or two popular issues. But more often than not, what you will see and hear this coming election season will be about what an opponent is doing to destroy our way of life, how they want to dismantle law enforcement, compromise the environment, increase our taxes, force mandates and steal our freedoms. The messaging can be so powerful, it leaves most of us stressed and worried if anyone has a holistic view anymore.
Most people seeking office want to do good, but their ideas do not always run parallel to our own. I have yet to find a single candidate whose positions completely align with mine, but that’s because our society is complicated and has many layers.
There are, however, many public servants who are credible, hard-working, and make decisions that will bend for the good of the many, even if some decisions don’t share the same feather as the party peacock.
Few wake up each morning with the mission of destroying somebody else’s way of life. But campaign season will certainly present that twisted tale. Part of the reason it’s believable is that the “candidate” and “representative” can be two different people. For the candidate, the temptation not to reach for the “dirt” folder becomes too great for many of them to resist. They’ve been convinced it is necessary. That is largely thanks to the publicity and marketing manipulators that have come to soil campaigns with the bury-them-in-mud mentality. It’s quicker and more convenient to tilt information with little or no context so an opponent comes off looking like he or she just had breakfast with Satan. It’s what voters remember, leaving us subject to manipulation, mostly through fear. And in many situations, it works. But that doesn’t make it right. I can get to my destination a lot faster if I drive 80 miles per hour in a 55 zone, but that puts others at risk for my selfish gains.
This willingness to sacrifice principles at this early stage foreshadows what might come. If a candidate is willing to use this strategy in a campaign, they are likely to employ it as an elected official elsewhere, which explains a lot about our often-tangled representation. None of it is good for democracy.
What we need and want from our candidates is honesty on meaningful issues like public safety, graduation rates, literacy, mental health, homelessness, healthcare, inflation, housing and the environment. There will always be hot button topics that will divide us at times, but elected officials working together for the good of all Minnesotans is certainly more attractive than the creation of deep trenches that serve to create barriers and confusion.
Whether you are running for school board or seeking a state legislative seat, most Minnesotans want to know more about you the candidate and less about what you think about your opponent. Only one of you will be elected in each race, and when that happens, it won’t do you or Minnesota any good if you keep reminding us about everyone else’s flaws.
We invite all candidates to take the oath of running a clean, meaningful campaign, avoiding the popular trap of fear production and character assassination. It will help all of us make better decisions on Election Day.
And with a little luck, the noise-canceling headphones won’t be needed when we aren’t on the plane.
Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota
