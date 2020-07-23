A 64-year-old East Bethel motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 65 and Viking Boulevard in East Bethel Wednesday, July 22. The Anoka Count Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Michael Thomas McCauley.
Preliminary investigation suggests a commercial Dodge flatbed pick-up truck towing a trailer was traveling eastbound on Viking Boulevard and crashed with a Harley Davidson motorcycle around 11:15 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
McCauley was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck driver was a 65-year-old man from Zimmerman. Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor.
