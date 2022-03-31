Area recipients have been selected for the 2022 Minneapolis Athena Awards. The Athena Award is given to one senior female athlete from each participating school who has distinguished herself in special individual athletic achievement or superior achievements in one or more sports, while also excelling academically and contributing to their community.
The 50th anniversary Athena Awards luncheon will be held on Friday, May 6 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.
Area winners included Andover’s Claire Nelson, Anoka’s Allison Hookom, Blaine’s Kelsey Huver, Columbia Heights’ Adriana Cardoso Hilguera, Coon Rapids’ Lilah Gilyard, Fridley’s Juliana Harris, Spring Lake Park’s Kaitlyn Finnegan, St. Francis’ Madison Rothbauer and Totino-Grace’s Kiera Laney.
Nelson: (Sports achievements) — Bringing Andover home its first-ever lacrosse section championship, committing to the University of Michigan and being a finalist for Player of the Year freshman year. (Favorite memory) – “My favorite sports memory would have to be defeating one of our rival teams freshman year and having my season high.” (School/community achievements) – Coaching, volunteering with MN Elite and ‘A’ honor roll all four years of high school. (Future) – “I will be playing Division I lacrosse at the University of Michigan and majoring in political science.”
Hookom: (Sports achievements) — Becoming a captain of three sports, making all-conference in soccer and track and going to the Elite Meet at Hamline for track. (Favorite memory) — “A funny memory I have from Nordic skiing is that my junior year at our conference race, I couldn’t slow down going down a hill with a sharp turn at the bottom, so I ended up going off the trail about 20 feet.” (School/community achievements) — Anoka Ambassador Program 2021, coach of youth soccer, volunteer for dance team, volunteer at church, National Honors Society and four-time academic letterwinner. (Future) — “Soccer and track and field at Augsburg University, majoring in biology.”
Huver: (Sports achievements) — 12 conference awards, nine team MVP Awards, three-sports captain. (Favorite memory) — “In sixth grade during a cross-country race, back when we would race boys and girls together, I was coming down the finishing shoot stride for stride with a boy my age, and his dad was yelling at him ‘Don’t let a girl beat you!’ And then I passed him.” (Community/school achievements) — volunteer at different organizations in my community, including food shelves, nursing homes, Feed my Starving Children and Hope 4 Youth, National Honors Society three years, Academic All-State four times and lettering in academics all four years. (Future) — “I am going to attend the University of Minnesota (Carlson School of Management) and major in business administration.”
Cardoso Hilguera: (Sports achievements) — Received All-Conference Junior and senior year for dance, received ‘Coaches Award’ in soccer and received ‘Best Turns’ Award in dance. (Favorite memory) — “One of my earliest memories is playing soccer with my dad and brother at the park.” (School/community achievements) — Two years of Key Club, ‘B’ Honor Roll and have taken AP and college-level courses. (Future) — “Get my Associate’s Degree in dental hygiene at Normandale Community College.”
Gilyard: (Sports achievements) — Female bench press record of 165 pounds, second female to make it to state two consecutive years in a row for Nordic skiing and breaking 22 minutes in my last cross-country race to get 21:10. (Favorite memory) — “Every day, practice or race, I would wear a neon orange headband. I did this for two years straight.” (School/community achievements) — Academic All-State and AAA Award. (Future) — Undecided major at UW River Falls.
Harris: (Sports achievements) — Lettering every year since eighth grade; placing in the top three for conference in multiple track events every year since eighth grade and being in the starting five of my basketball team since ninth grade. (Favorite memory) — “Since high school I have worn the same pair of spandex under my basketball uniform for every game since I first made the starting lineup for varsity. (Yes, they get washed).” (School/community achievements) — Ran and assisted with youth camps for young Fridley athletes, helped and assisted with patients with Alzheimer’s, Honor Roll/Dean’s List at Anoka Ramsey Community College (PSEO) and Academic All-Star for Fridley High School. (Future) — “I have had offers to run track from a few different colleges, but am still my exploring options. As of right now, I am leaning towards pursuing a degree in the field of education.”
Finnegan: (Sports achievements) — SLP Track and Field All-Time Top 10 Performances List ranked No. 5 in both the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs, qualifying for state in cross-country all four years and ranked No. 1 on Mile Split in the 3200-meter my freshman year. (Favorite memory) — Doing a running camp in Boulder, Colorado for two weeks. (School/community achievements) — Working at an assisted living home and Crunch Fitness for two years, participated in being a youth soccer coach and volunteer at Feed My Starving Children. (Future) — “Planning to attend the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs next year to study exercise science and sports medicine. Hoping to run cross-country and track or do running clubs.”
Rothbauer: (Sports achievements) — “Tied for the second-most home runs in the St. Francis softball record book, hit my first home run when I was in eighth grade and made the game-winning catch my freshman year during the first game of sections. (Favorite memory) — “I had never picked up a tennis racquet until two days before my first-ever high school tennis match, and I ended up winning.” (School/community achievements) — Volunteering at Our Saviors Lutheran Church and volunteering as a youth basketball coach. (Future) — “I plan on attending Minnesota State University, Mankato to study business/sports management and to participate in intramural sports clubs.”
Laney: (Sports achievements) — Being a five-time team voted captain, making First Team All-State for soccer and led the state in most ground balls in lacrosse in my junior year. (Favorite memory) — “My favorite sports memory was playing high school soccer with my sister my freshman year.” (School/community achievements) — Math Team, DECA, Environmental Club, Link Crew, National Honors Society and Kathleen Murphy Scholar. (Future) — “Soccer Scholarship at Minnesota State University - Mankato majoring in business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.