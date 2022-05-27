Applause Community Theatre (ACT) in St. Paul has announced its first live production since its holiday show in 2019.
ACT held a series of play readings, one-act plays and full productions over Zoom and streamed live from Dreamland Arts Theater in the interim.
“We were going to produce ‘Grimm’ in the spring of 2020,” director Chad Snyder said, “but the pandemic got in the way.”
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” runs June 17-25 at Dreamland Arts Theater.
The fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm are turned on their heads in this fast-paced, rollicking ride as two narrators and several actors attempt to combine all 209 stories, ranging from classics like “Snow White,” “Cinderella,” and “Hansel and Gretel” to more bizarre, obscure stories like “The Devil & Grandmother” and “The Girl Without Hands.” It is a wild, free-form comedy with lots of audience participation and madcap fun.
Some mild adult language is part of the production.
Performances are June 17-18 at 7 p.m., June 19 at 2 p.m. and June 24-25 at 7 p.m., with a livestream performance June 24.
Applause Community Theatre has been operating since 1977, first under the name of The Community Theatre of Burnsville Inc., and then, as of Oct. 18, 2000, as Applause Community Theatre.
For more information, contact Gary Davis, board member/producer, at 651-357-6362 or Garyfdavis3@gmail.com.
