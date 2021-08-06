A Fridley man was recently arrested and charged in relation to the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was killed Sunday, July 18.
Amos Menasa Cham, 19, of Fridley is charged with second-degree murder while committing a felony. Cham had his first court appearance in Anoka County District Court Friday afternoon, Aug. 6.
The boy who was killed was identified as Anthony Joseph Rouse of Blaine by the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
According to the criminal complaint, Rouse was brought to Mercy Hospital Unity Campus July 18 around 7 p.m. for bullet wounds to his neck and shoulder. He died Tuesday, July 20, from his injuries.
Two witnesses, identified as IS and BD, told police officers they picked up Rouse and wanted to buy marijuana. IS contacted Cham, a dealer known to him, and drove in his mother’s van to 61st Avenue Northeast and Main Street in Fridley, charges say.
Upon arrival, Cham allegedly told IS he had to speak with “his boy” and left.
IS told police he noticed a silver car driving slowly behind their parked van.
Then Isaiah Harold-Stephaun Holmes, 17, opened the van’s sliding passenger door, pulled out a gun and said “Run your s***” which means they were about to get robbed.
IS slammed on the gas to flee the scene once Holmes left the van. Holmes allegedly fired several shots into the open passenger door as they drove off, charges say.
When IS and BD saw Rouse was bleeding, they took him to the hospital.
According to the charges, Cham said Stephaun-Holmes was the shooter and that he was the only person who had a gun at the scene and that he was not threatened by anyone in the van. The gun was described as having a distinct, drum-style magazine.
Cham told police Stephaun-Holmes raised a handgun with both hands, pointed it toward the van’s open door at the occupants and fired two shots. IS started to drive away, Cham said, and Stephaun-Holmes fired three more rounds into the van.
Investigators found text messages from 6:25 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, between Cham and a 16-year-old identified as JH, where JH asks Cham “U got any stains?”, which is a reference to committing a robbery, charges say.
Cham allegedly responds with “Yeah” and “Just now.” JH then sent “Let’s hit that b****.”
Surveillance video then shows Cham walking toward the victims’ van, according to the charges.
Video also shows Cham at the van’s driver’s side window that evening and shows Holmes arriving at the scene on a bike, getting off the bike and walking to the parked silver car, charges say.
At 6:58 p.m. video reportedly shows the victims driving away in the van and Holmes holding a gun aimed at the van. Then Cham is seen running away from the scene with Holmes behind him.
Cham told police he knew he and another individual were going to set up a “stain” with IS, the driver of the van. He also allegedly said he knew the other individual had a gun with him, and Cham thought he gave the gun to Holmes once Holmes arrived on his bike, charges say.
Holmes is charged with five felonies for the killing of Rouse: second-degree murder with intent (not premeditated), second-degree murder while committing a felony, first-degree assault resulting in great bodily harm, second-degre assault and attempted first-degree aggravated robbery.
