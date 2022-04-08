The Anoka City Council was unanimous in its support calling for state legislative action that would allow cities to create social districts, where customers can buy an alcoholic drink at a local establishment and then take it outside of that bar or restaurant’s building or patio – free to move around a designated area.
“To do this does take a change in state law and we would be the first city in the state to do something like this,” said Doug Borglund, Anoka’s community development director.
Rep. Zach Stephenson (D-Coon Rapids) and Rep. John Heinrich (R-Anoka) are working on a bill to allow Anoka to pilot this type of social district, slated for a committee hearing April 6 where Borglund planned to testify in support.
The city is working on plans to reconstruct Jackson Street in 2025 and is looking to create a downtown entertainment district.
“We’re trying to create a family environment but also provide interesting, unique activities,” Borglund said.
During the pandemic the city allowed flexibility for local bars and restaurants to increase outdoor seating capacity and hosted outdoor bonfires where residents and visitors could congregate. As a result, when many of those establishments struggled to survive, Anoka did not lose any, said Council Member Jeff Weaver.
The city has also hosted or authorized other annual events – like the food truck festival – where customers can purchase alcoholic drinks and move around a designated area.
If social districts were allowed, the city could have the flexibility to do this more often.
“This is quite an opportunity for the city, for our businesses and for the area,” Mayor Phil Rice said.
But the city will need to adopt rules and consult stakeholders if legislation passes.
“This isn’t something we’re going to do tomorrow,” said Council Member Erik Skogquist. “This isn’t something we’re going to do without consulting owners and businesses downtown, going through that whole process setting our rules.”
Council Member Elizabeth Barnett supports the call for new legislation, but did call for caution and the support of the city’s police and fire departments as they move forward. She said she wanted to be mindful of the fact that when the city used to allow 2 a.m. bar closings it required extra policing and taxpayer dollars.
“I do support this but I want to be mindful as we’re walking into this that our police are being strained for time, for hours for money,” Barnett said. “I want to crawl before we walk here.”
Borglund said if allowed to go forward, the city would look at limiting the days and hours this type of activity would be allowed and would be respectful of property owners, residents and the city budget in the process.
