Author Tyler Page will give a presentation on his latest novel “Button Pusher” at Anoka-Ramsey Community College March 7, a memoir-driven account of growing up with ADHD. 

Anoka-Ramsey Community College’s Two Rivers Reading Series welcomes author Tyler Page for a reading and interview at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, on the ARCC Coon Rapids Campus in the Legacy Room, 11200 Mississippi Blvd NW. Page will give a presentation on his latest graphic novel “Button Pusher” and will answer questions from the audience.

Page is an Eisner-nominated cartoonist and educator. He has worked with a mix of national and international clients and publishers, in addition to publishing books of his own.

