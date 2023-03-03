Anoka-Ramsey Community College’s Two Rivers Reading Series welcomes author Tyler Page for a reading and interview at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, on the ARCC Coon Rapids Campus in the Legacy Room, 11200 Mississippi Blvd NW. Page will give a presentation on his latest graphic novel “Button Pusher” and will answer questions from the audience.
Page is an Eisner-nominated cartoonist and educator. He has worked with a mix of national and international clients and publishers, in addition to publishing books of his own.
Page lives in Minneapolis with his wife, author/illustrator Cori Doerrfeld, and their two children. His book, “Raised on Ritalin,” was called “essential reading for medical students and those involved in helping address the challenges of ADHD” by the Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.
“Button Pusher” is a memoir-driven, realistic graphic novel about Tyler, a child who is diagnosed with ADHD and must discover for himself how to best manage it. Tyler’s brain is different. Unlike his friends, he has a hard time paying attention in class. He acts out in goofy, over-the-top ways. Sometimes, he even does dangerous things — like cut up a bus seat with a pocketknife or hang out of an attic window. To the adults in his life, Tyler seems like a troublemaker. But he knows that he’s not. Tyler is curious and creative. He’s the best artist in his grade, and when he can focus, he gets great grades. He doesn’t want to cause trouble, but sometimes he just feels like he can’t control himself.
This reading event, which is supported by the college’s English Department, is free and open to the public.
“‘Button Pusher’ gives us insight into what it’s really like to grow up with ADHD,” Two Rivers Reading Series faculty Chris McCarthy said. “Page’s courageous vulnerability and artistic talent are on full display in this graphic memoir.”
The Two Rivers Reading Series recently celebrated 20 years of bringing acclaimed, award-winning authors, poets and playwrights to Anoka-Ramsey each semester. The series’ events strive to make learning more comprehensive by combining classwork with real-world experiences as students study the authors’ works in their English courses.
