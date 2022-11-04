ARTS AMSA Dracula.jpeg

Gianna Stevens as Dracula and Grace Weingart as Lucy in rehearsal for the upcoming Anoka Middle School for the Arts’ fall play “Dracula,” taking place Nov. 11-20.

 Photo by AMSA Theatre

A cast and crew of over 70 students from Anoka Middle School for the Arts transforms the Fred Moore auditorium into the residence of Sherlock Holmes, the foreboding landscape of Transylvania, the seaport town of Whitby, England, and the teeming streets of London for their production of “Dracula: A Comic Thriller.” The production stars Shirley Holmes and Jennie Watson by Kent R. Brown beginning Nov. 11

Having munched their way through most of the population in rural Transylvania, Count Dracula and his loyal band of groupies, the Draculettes, have set their sights on the bright lights of London and all the tasty morsels who live therein. The Count must be stopped before all of London becomes his personal buffet! But, alas, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson, the renowned sleuthing duo, are vacationing somewhere in the Belgian Congo and won’t return for weeks. What to do? Fortunately for us, Shirley Holmes and Jennie Watson, the resourceful nieces of the famous detectives, would rather save London from annihilation than study for their upcoming exams!

