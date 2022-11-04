A cast and crew of over 70 students from Anoka Middle School for the Arts transforms the Fred Moore auditorium into the residence of Sherlock Holmes, the foreboding landscape of Transylvania, the seaport town of Whitby, England, and the teeming streets of London for their production of “Dracula: A Comic Thriller.” The production stars Shirley Holmes and Jennie Watson by Kent R. Brown beginning Nov. 11
Having munched their way through most of the population in rural Transylvania, Count Dracula and his loyal band of groupies, the Draculettes, have set their sights on the bright lights of London and all the tasty morsels who live therein. The Count must be stopped before all of London becomes his personal buffet! But, alas, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson, the renowned sleuthing duo, are vacationing somewhere in the Belgian Congo and won’t return for weeks. What to do? Fortunately for us, Shirley Holmes and Jennie Watson, the resourceful nieces of the famous detectives, would rather save London from annihilation than study for their upcoming exams!
Can Dracula be vanquished before he devours all of London?
Onstage musicians and Foley artists interact with the cast while underscoring the action with a wide range of sound effects and musical accents.
AMSA Theater will present the production Nov. 11-20, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Auditorium of the Fred Moore Campus, 1523 S. Fifth Ave., Anoka. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for students and may be purchased by visiting amsa.booktix.com or at the door.
“With a cast and crew of over 70, this is truly a student-led production,” said Adam Blumberg, Theatre Arts Department leader at AMSA. “From the actors on stage to the stage managers, light operators, sound technicians and more, the educational experience for AMSA’s students is in the forefront, and their hard work is sure to delight audiences!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.