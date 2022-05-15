The non-profit Minnesota School Nutrition Association announced May 6 Marilyn Veryzer, nutrition assistant at Johnsville Elementary, has been named Minnesota’s Employee of the Year.
The award recognizes the contribution of school nutrition employees, ones who exhibit a commitment to both their school meal program and the students they serve.
The little things Veryzer does makes a big difference for her co-workers.
She has brought her skills from other jobs to the school nutrition department at Johnsville Elementary, from suggestions of new ways to wrap sandwiches to keep the bread soft and the sandwich hot to her willingness to try new things.
Veryzer has an ability to listen to her customers and serve their unique requests to make them happy and feel special.
Veryzer is always willing to help her team members.
Her high level of energy always brings a great level of positivity to work.
When there is a free minute, Veryzer doesn’t let it go to waste, whether it is helping with dishes, organizing the freezer, filling silverware containers and refilling the fruits and vegetables. She is the ultimate team member, and just because something is not her duty that day she doesn’t care she’ll pitch in anyways.
“Marilyn Veryzer has been a school nutrition professional for almost two decades. The level of customer service she brings to the job has been noticed by her co-workers and supervisors. She is always on the go and willing to share her knowledge with others,” SNA President Carrie Frank said.
Veryzer is an active member of the Minnesota School Nutrition Association. She attends the annual conference held yearly in Saint Cloud. She also takes online training courses to continue her professional education.
Veryzer was recognized by the MSNA May 6 as part of the national School Lunch Hero Day. She will also be honored in August when MSNA members meet for their Annual Conference in Saint Cloud.
