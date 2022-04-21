The Anoka-Hennepin has selected several new principals for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. The district will announce “meet the principal” opportunities before the school year begins.
Andover High School
After serving as Andover High School’s interim principal, Tim Feine was chosen in February to stay in the role permanently.
Feine was formally the high school’s assistant principal.
Feine taught health classes at Fred Moore Middle School in Anoka for 10 years. He’s since served in various middle and high schools as assistant principal.
He graduated from Blaine High School in 1993 and attended elementary and middle school in the district as well.
Anoka Middle School for the Arts
Jackson Middle School principal Tom Hagerty was named principal for Anoka Middle School for the Arts for the 2022-23 school year.
He has worked as the principal at Jackson for 12 years. Before that, he served at Sandburg Middle School and Roosevelt Middle School.
Jerri McGonigal, current Anoka Middle School principal, is retiring at the end of this school year.
Anoka-Hennepin Regional and Technical High Schools
The Anoka-Hennepin School District selected Heather Forse as the new principal for the Regional and Technical high schools.
The school’s current principal, Nancy Chave, will retire at the end of the school year.
Forse has served the Technical and Regional high schools as assistant principal for 11 years. Before that, she worked as a special education teacher at Champlin Park High School.
Coon Rapids Middle School
DeMann Seals, who has served five years as assistant principal at Coon Rapids Middle School, will serve as the school’s principal next school year.
Seals is taking over for current principal Tom Shaw, who move to Roosevelt Middle School.
Previously Seals worked at Coon Rapids High School as an administrative intern and in the district as a special education teacher.
Hoover Elementary School
Interim principal Minh Strusz will serve as principal of Hoover Elementary School in Coon Rapids.
Strusz worked as the curriculum integrator while the STEM-H program was developed at Hoover.
She has also served as the assistant principal at Wilson Elementary and Hoover Elementary.
Strusz graduated from Champlin Park High School.
Jackson Middle School
The Anoka-Hennepin School District selected Joel Young as Jackson Middle School’s new principal. Young is taking over for current principal Tom Hagerty, who is moving to Anoka Middle School for the Arts next year.
Young is serving as an assistant principal at Faribault Middle School, where he has worked for three years. Previously Young worked for the Shakopee and Spring Lake Park school districts.
Roosevelt Middle School
Coon Rapids Middle School principal Tom Shaw is moving schools next year to Roosevelt Middle School.
Shaw has worked at Coon Rapids Middle School for 11 years. Before that, he worked as an assistant principal at Northdale Middle School and Crossroads.
