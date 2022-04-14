Two Anoka-Hennepin high schools saw their highest ever reported graduation rates in 2021.
The Anoka-Hennepin School District continued its streak of increasing graduation rates last year with 92.8% of students graduating from the district’s five traditional high schools. When alternative schools are factored in, the overall graduation rate was at 88.7% — surpassing the state average of 83.3%.
“I think you can’t look past the fact that this is data from students who had two years disrupted by COVID,” Superintendent David Law said. “These were kids that were juniors when schools shut down and seniors that really had a very disruptive senior year experience.”
Law recognizes both staff and student resilience throughout the pandemic, especially at the beginning when students were completing classes online.
“Staff would still come to school and go out of the way to connect with kids,” Law said.
In 2019, the district saw an 86.6% graduation rate across all schools and in 2020 that percentage was 86.2%. Across just the traditional high schools, 91.7% of students graduated in 2019, and that number increased to 92.3% in 2020.
The state average in 2019 was 83.7% and 83.8% in 2020.
Andover and Champlin Park high schools saw their highest ever graduation rates in 2021, at 97.4% and 93.46% respectively. Anoka High School saw a 91.07% rate, the highest in three years. Blaine High School saw 94.28% of students achieve their diploma and Coon Rapids High School had 88.47%.
To increase the number of students crossing the graduation stage each year, the district is working to identify students who aren’t on track to graduate on time before it’s too late to solve the problem.
“I know how important it is to students and families to graduate on time, or graduate in general,” Law said. “I’m really proud that we’re serving the community that way.”
The district provides opportunities for students to increase their number of credits during the school year, when possible, or kids have the chance to take night school or summer classes, Law said.
Getting students to graduation takes a village.
“It’s not just classroom teachers, not just the counselor and assistant principal, but it’s a team of people working with every student and parent to keep them on track,” Law said.
District drop-out rates are half the state average, at 2% in 2021.
If staff knows a student is considering dropping out of school, they work to find the student’s barrier, Law said. Some students who consider dropping out have jobs, other obligations or don’t see the value in education.
Based on a student’s challenges, the district can lead the student in the right direction, whether it’s career counseling or other resources, Law said.
He hopes to see the upward trend in graduation rates continue in coming years, but he knows students have been struggling since the pandemic began in 2020.
“I’m a realist,” Law said. “There’s a lot of factors at play here for the kids that have been with us for four years we’ve been working with diligently. I have high confidence.”
