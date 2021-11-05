Anoka graduate Ana Birklid, a senior at the College of St. Benedict, was named the MIAC Women’s Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Week. Birklid was a part of four wins — two individual and two relay — to help CSB defeat Macalester in a MIAC dual meet. Birklid recorded a season-best 200 free time of 2:00.57, and a career-best 500 free time of 5:28.19, despite not competing in the event since her first season in 2018-19. She was also part of the winning 400 free and 400 medley relays. The Bennies’ 400 free relay time of 3:44.22 ranks 30th in NCAA Division III this season, while the 400 medley relay time of 4:10.62 is No. 20 in the nation.
