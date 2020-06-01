Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart issued the following a citizen alert late Sunday, May 31:
Because of these unusual and challenging times, unusual and extreme measures are having to be taken.
Based on current intel, we have reason to believe that the regional chaos may continue into the coming days and affect the entire Twin Cities region.
As a result, we want to encourage everyone to take added precautions to be safe.
In the coming days, we encourage all home owners and business operators to remain vigilant. If you see anything suspicious, please call 911 immediately.
Some specific things to watch for are cars with multiple occupants who appear to be “Casing” or scanning the area; any vehicles that have NO license plates and any other circumstance that makes you feel suspicious.
All Anoka County law enforcement agencies are collaborating and are prepared to respond to whatever circumstances may arise. While we hope for the best, we prepare for the worst.
While these may seem like unusual requests, we want you to Be safe in our county and will make every effort to ensure it. However, we need your help.
As we continue to work together as a community, we will once again prevail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.