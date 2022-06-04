Anoka County hopes to expand its mobile mental health crisis response service by tapping into new federal dollars available through the state of Minnesota.
The Anoka County Board May 24, on the recommendation of its Human Services Committee, authorized staff to apply for and accept federal dollars from the Minnesota Department of Human Services for state fiscal years 2022, 2023 and 2024.
The 2021 Minnesota Legislature earmarked funds to strengthen mental health crisis programs in the state, setting up a combined grant application process using Federal Medical Assistance Percentage dollars and one-time COVID-19 money, according to Jason Rodrigues, county grants and contracts coordinator.
There is $8 million available in each of the three years and the county has partnered with Canvas Health, with whom it contracts to operate the program, to request $500,000 each year, with $28,612 coming of that from the COVID-19 dollars. But that is only the first two years because that money has to be spent by March 14, 2023, Rodrigues wrote in a report to the board.
According to Jerry Pederson, county social services and behavioral health director, there is no guarantee the county will get what it is asking for. “The grant process is competitive,” Pederson said.
The application was submitted by May 13 and the grant, if approved, will go into effect July 1.
If the full grant request is approved, Canvas Health will add one full time mental health professional and five full time peer support specialist/family peer support specialist positions, have money for two staff people to attend the American Association of Suicidology Conference each year, establish a technology hub to allow access to telehealth (virtual) psychiatry and therapy services, create more office space and have recruitment, retention and training dollars for current and new staff.
The peer support specialists, who would be trained and fully certified, would be new to the program, Pederson said.
“There is a growing need for this service,” said Commissioner Mandy Meisner, a member of the human services committee.
The crisis unit is responding to more calls (adults, children and family) overall, especially because of the impact of COVID-19, Pederson said.
The county has received state crisis grant dollars for the program the past 15 years. At its Nov. 23, 2021 meeting, the County Board approved a contract with Canvas Health, headquartered in Oakdale but with an office in Coon Rapids, in the amount of $394,573 in state crisis grant dollars to run the program in 2022.
In addition, the 2022 county tax levy allocated $257,728 to Canvas Health for a total of $655,301, Pederson said.
Canvas Health operates the county’s mobile mental health crisis response service 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year. It provides immediate assistance to residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis, according to the Canvas Health website.
The response includes short-term assessment, intervention and stabilization services and is available in the home, at school, in the community or via telehealth, the website states.
The Anoka County crisis response line is at 763-755-3801.
