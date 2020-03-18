Coon Rapids, MN (55443)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.