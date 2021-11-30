Doctor, businessman, and founder of the Kline Sanatorium in Anoka, James Franklin Kline, led a long and busy life devoted to improving the health of as many patients as he could reach regardless of their status and ability to pay.
For his efforts he won wide renown in the state and beyond.
Kline paid $30,000 in construction costs during 1902 (approximately $878,065 in 2019 dollars).
The structure featured prominently on the east side of Ferry Street on the Mississippi and Rum River banks next to the Anoka-Champlin Mississippi River Bridge (first constructed in 1884).
Dr. Kline specialized in gall bladder disorders although he treated a variety of medical ailments including sinus and respiratory problems with the approved methods of the day such as surgical, electrical (for nervous disorders and other conditions), massage, Swedish movements, and an assortment of baths, some medicated. Although often sensationalized in popular media, the electrotherapy methods of over a century ago were an advancement in patient safety and utility for treating many conditions. By 1900, most doctors avoided the severe shocks delivered in early therapies, and instead they gave measured doses to stimulate target areas.
Electrotherapy was indicated, for example, in cases where muscles had atrophied due to serious injury. The patient might recover some movement and strength as well as feel relief of pain. Electrotherapy is now used worldwide to shrink cancerous tumors in humans and animals, and it is also widely used in physical therapy and eastern medicine for muscular, joint, circulation, and other problems.
Dr. Kline received training in homeopathy, osteopathy, and chiropractic techniques and was well staying informed on the latest medical practices of his day. He believed in holistic and preventive care and took a strong interest in his patients’ nutrition and work habits. Homeopathy was a popular medical approach around the year 1900. There were 22 homeopathic medical schools in the country and 100 homeopathic hospitals. Homeopathy had been a growing medical specialty for a half century and was well-respected as a method for treating patients when performed by trained doctors. The P. H. Mallen Company of Chicago, founded in 1894, was a major supplier of homeopathic medicines, typically sold in the popular brown glass bottle with a square base, convenient for shipping.
An original principle of homeopathy is “like treats like.” This means that, given the illness of a sick person, if a substance produces similar but lesser symptoms of the illness in a healthy person, then the substance will cure the condition in the sick person. Strange as that idea sounds today, it has produced results. One of the first treatments discovered by this principle was the ability of quinine to alleviate malarial symptoms. Large doses of quinine (or its progenitor, cinchona plant extract) gave healthy people headaches, hives, and fever. A dilution of quinine cured those symptoms in malarial patients. Other homeopathic principles, such as the use of excessive dilutions of medicines so that the patient receives hardly anything of the medicine, defy modern logic, but the homeopathic practice of making a holistic assessment of the patient’s living conditions, work activity, and state of health, along with the perceived harmlessness of homeopathic treatments, made homeopathic medicine popular and successful. Meanwhile, the medical doctor typically treated the patient as a list of symptoms to be eradicated.
Homeopaths of Dr. Kline’s generation were more open to combining their methods with existing orthodox medical methods, and allopaths (the term used for regular medical doctors) became increasingly interested in homeopathic and other alternative remedies. By 1903, the American Medical Association finally invited homeopathic doctors to join the organization.
Although in later decades in the twentieth century, homeopathy became widely derided as an unscientific practice, it remains today one of the recognized branches of alternative medicine for people seeking non-invasive cures or the avoidance of pharmaceutical drugs. One could argue that James’ popular cures — his medicines, therapeutic baths and electrical treatments — were not powerful medicine, but they often achieved the desired outcome of better health.
This is an excerpt from an upcoming booklet at the Anoka County Historical Society featuring the Kline Sanatorium. It will be on sale ready for the holidays. Learn more about the historical society at anokacountyhistory.org.
