Anoka County is changing providers for health services at its correctional facilities.
On a unanimous 6-0 vote at its meeting May 10 – Commissioner Mike Gamache was not present – the Anoka County Board approved a one-year correctional health services contract with Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inc. and its partner corporation, Advanced Inmate Medical Management, LLC, totaling $3.625 million.
The contract includes Advanced Correctional Healthcare’s DetainEMR (emergency medical records) software that involves software startup costs, licenses and support.
Advanced Correctional Health will be providing health services, including mental health, at the Anoka County Jail, Anoka County Workhouse and the juvenile detention centers, according to County Administrator Rhonda Sivarajah.
The contract will go into effect July 11 to allow a smooth transition from the current provider, which is MEnD Correctional Care, Sivarajah said.
An evaluation of the needs of the county’s correctional health services in providing quality care led to the decision to go in a different direction, she said.
Years ago, the county provided correctional health services in-house, but it was a struggle to attract and retain staff, so the county board decided to contract with a vendor, according to Sivarajah.
While the new contract is more expensive, Advanced Correctional Healthcare staffing includes not only an oversight doctor but all registered nurses to offer a higher level of care, Sivarajah said.
Under the MEnD contract, staff was not exclusively registered nurses, but medical technicians as well, she said.
County tax dollars will cover the cost of the contract, but where inmates have third-party health insurance coverage, there will be reimbursement, according to Sivarajah.
However, inmates who receive federal Medicare or Medical Assistance are not eligible for the benefits when they are in jail after being charged with a crime, but have not been convicted, Sivarajah said.
“We are talking to the federal government about that,” she said. “They are being treated as guilty until proven innocent, not the other way round.”
Advanced Correctional Health, Inc, headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee is the largest privately-owned county jail health care provider in the United States, operating health care teams and customized programs in a variety of correctional settings, including county jails, juvenile detention centers, mental health units, work release centers and drug rehabilitation centers across 18 states, according to its website.
It is under contract for correctional health services in Dakota County in the Twin Cities, Sivarajah said.
MEnD Correctional Care has its headquarters in Sartell, Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.