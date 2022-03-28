The Anoka City Council unanimously voted to ask the Charter Commission to discuss allowing seasonal and temporary employees to serve on city boards and commissions.
The move comes after the city noticed a discrepancy between the city’s Charter and its employee handbook, according to City Manager Greg Lee.
“One of them needs to be rectified,” Lee said.
The Charter trumps all other documents, but Lee brought forth the issue to the council to see what its members thought should be done.
The Charter states, “No member of the council and no employees of the City shall be a member of any board or commission so established except as an ex officio member.” However, the city’s employee handbook states that employees can be considered for commission openings.
The council agreed to recommend the commission consider an amendment that would allow seasonal employees to serve, while prohibiting employees from serving on a board or commission for which their supervisor is the staff liaison.
The city has two seasonal employees serving on boards, Lee said.
It is the city manager’s job to write and revise the employee handbook, but the last time it was done was around 2013, Lee said.
“It’s been quite a while since that has been updated,” he said. “It’s language that has been in there for at least 15-plus years.”
Council Member Jeff Weaver voted in favor of bringing the amendment to the Charter Commission because he knows the city has issues hiring seasonal employees.
“It’s been a challenge, it continues to be a challenge,” Weaver said.
He said the thought of asking these employees to either step down from their boards or quit their seasonal jobs “hurts.”
“It just tears at me that we’re at this point tonight,” Weaver said.
Mayor Phil Rice echoed Weaver’s statement, saying it’s also hard for the city to find the right candidates to fill commission vacancies.
“When we have a person that is fulfilling both of those duties and really providing to the city and for the city, I think it’s a win-win for us,” Rice said. “And it provides for that person to do as they wish, to serve the community in a volunteer way or part-time in a temporary position with the city.”
Council Member Elizabeth Barnett said she was in favor of allowing seasonal employees to sit on boards and commissions.
“I would have concerns if they were full-time, career-seeking positions,” she said. “I think there would be more of a conflict of interest.”
The Charter Commission will meet sometime in April, and a possible amendment could be brought to the council in May.
