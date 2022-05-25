The 62nd annual Anoka Athletic Alumni Club Banquet was held at the Greenhaven Country Club in Anoka, on Monday, May 23. The Anoka Athletic Alumni Club membership has honored and supported Anoka High School student athletes, covering their graduating years from the 1950s to current day. The mission of the A Club is to create an opportunity for an enjoyable reunion with former teammates and friendships made at Anoka High School. As per the A Club tradition, there was a round of golf prior to the banquet events. The A Club awarded three scholarships of $5,000 each to the following 2022 AHS student athletes: Allison Hookum, 2022 A Club/Everett Vevea Scholarship; MaKenna Beaver, 2022 A Club/Jack Blesi scholarship; and Austin Lang, 2022 A Club/Carl Youngquist Scholarship. The guest speaker was Minnesota State Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich, who herself is a 1976 AHS student athlete. Justice Chutich spoke to the 50th anniversary of the Title IV passage, allowing improvements in female athletics. Justice Chutich also commended the scholarship winners, and expressed her pleasure to be back in Anoka, expressing her joy with the years at Anoka High School. One of the many highlights of the evening was the banquet attendance of longtime AHS football coach Stan Nelson. Coach Nelson was enthusiastically greeted by the A Club membership, as he is nearing his 102nd birthday later this year. Photos by Anoka A Club
