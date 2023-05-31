The 63rd annual Anoka Athletic Alumni Club Banquet was held May 22, at the Greenhaven County Club in Anoka. The A Club Banquet is a chance to reunite with former classmates and teammates from Anoka High School on an annual basis. Among this year’s highlights were a special acknowledgment to legendary Anoka High School educator and coach, Stan Nelson, who attended the event at 102 years old, and a round of golf prior to the banquet. The guest speaker was media personality Tom Barnard, who supplied special comments to the scholarship recipients. The requirement for membership in the ‘A Club’ is having earned an athletic letter at Anoka High School, and A Club membership includes graduates from the 1950s to the present.
During the banquet, the A Club membership acknowledged three of the 2023 graduating senior student athletes, who earned a $5000 scholarship. The 2023 Anoka Athletic Alumni club scholarship recipients are: Sarah Gatlin — Everett Vevea Memorial Scholarship; Tristen Rothrum — Jack Blesi Memorial Scholarship; and Eli Paulson — Carl Youngquist Scholarship.
During the banquet, the A Club membership acknowledged three of the 2023 graduating senior student athletes, who earned a $5,000 scholarship. The 2023 Anoka Athletic Alumni club scholarship recipients are: Sarah Gatlin — Everett Vevea Memorial Scholarship; Tristen Rothrum — Jack Blesi Memorial Scholarship; and Eli Paulson — Carl Youngquist Scholarship.
