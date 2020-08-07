Come and help celebrate the amazing centenarian, SALLY ESMAY! She is turning 100 years old and we have planned a drive-by parade on Saturday, August 15th at the Coon Rapids United Methodist Church @10506 Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. To comply with CoVid safety suggestions, and to keep her around for many more years, she will be set up at the front door entrance of the church so that car loads may drive by and honk, wave, cheer, sing, or whatever you'd like to make her birthday memorable!! Hope to see you there! The Esmay family.
