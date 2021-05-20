MPM New President Rick Dehn

Rick Dehn, CEO of Dehn Oil Co., was elected by the Minnesota Petroleum Marketers Association (MPM) Board of Directors to serve as President on April 12, 2021. Rick has served on the MPM Board for the past 18 years. He has held the positions of District 9 Director, Transportation Chair, Convention committee Chair, Treasurer and Vice President. Rick is a 4th Generation owner of the family business, Dehn Oil Company, located in Ramsey MN. He has worked at Dehn Oil Company for 23 years serving in almost every role imaginable. He recently purchased the company along with his cousin, Jon Dehn, in 2020. Rick and his wife Kimberly have two sons Connor and Henry, and daughter Anna. They currently reside in Elk River. Rick is proud to have been elected as President and looks forward to continuing his leadership role with the Board and MPM Staff.
