Jake Van Hulzen

Jake - we are so proud of your hard work and leadership in school and the sports you have loved to play. The years went by fast but the memories will last a lifetime. We are excited for your future as you head to Winona State University to major in Engineering and continue to play football. #classof2020strong Congratulations on all you have accomplished! Love you - Mom, Dad and Anna

