Gavin Michael Gillespie

~Go Be Great~ Be Strong And Courageous; Do Not Be Afraid; Do Not Be Discouraged, For The Lord Will Be With You Wherever You Go! Joshua 1:9 Congrats Gavin! We Love You~ Dad Mom Michael IV

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.