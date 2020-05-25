Emma Newton

Emma will be graduating on June 3, 2020 from CRHS. She has been apart of National Honor Society, Captain of her Tennis team, Speech and Concert Orchestra. Emma is looking forward to studying Education and playing tennis at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato.

