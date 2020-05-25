Emma Newton

Emma will be graduating on June 3, 2020 from CRHS. She has been apart of National Honor Society, Captain of her Tennis team, Speech and Concert Orchestra. Emma is looking forward to studying Education and playing tennis at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato.
E-Editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Elk River City Council passes resolution urging Gov. Walz to retract executive order
- Dakota County releases breakdown of COVID-19 cases by city
- Rush City Main Street building total loss; tip line leads to identification of suspects
- East Bethel woman connects farmers, buyers on Facebook
- 6 villas get green light in Eden Prairie
- A child under 10 and an adult in their 30s test positive for COVID, bringing Morrison's total to 31
- Resident speaks about his experience in testing positive for COVID-19
- David "Jr." A. Borntrager
- Campbell resigns as Rush City superintendent
- No Wi-Fi help for Huntington Place, The Willows from Brooklyn Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.