Blondie turns 95!

It was our honor to have celebrated the 95th birthday of Mrs. Carolyn Johnson on November 4th, 2021. She is truly a loving, kind, wise, thoughtful & giving Christian who deserves to be showered with lots of love! As her family, we simply couldn't be more proud!! Please continue to send cards or call her as we are trying to shower her as much as possible through this very special birthday during covid. No gifts please. Thank you, family of Carolyn Johnson
