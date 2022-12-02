and spt bhoc schifsky

Andover graduate Garrett Schifsky, who helped the Huskies to their first two state tournament appearances in 2020 and 2021, was named to the USA Hockey Junior Select Team that will compete in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge from Dec. 11-18 in Cornwall, Ontario. 

 APG file photo/Anthony Iozzo

Andover graduate Garrett Schifsky was among the players selected by USA Hockey for the U.S. Junior Select Team that will compete in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge from Dec. 11-18 in Cornwall, Ontario. The U.S. has won five of the last eight tournaments (2018, 2016, 2012-14).

All players currently compete in the United States Hockey League, the only Tier I junior hockey league in the U.S.

